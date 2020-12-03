Last updated on Dec 03, 2020, 01:53 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jaguar has unveiled the facelifted version of its F-Pace SVR performance SUV. The premium vehicle gets a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display.
It draws power from the same 5.0-liter V8 engine available on the outgoing model, but with some improvements that allow for 20Nm of extra torque and an increase of 5km/h in top speed.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has an aggressive look, featuring a blacked-out mesh grille bearing the company's logo, angular vents for engine and brake cooling, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlights.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. On the rear, there is a window wiper, wrap-around tail lamps, and quad exhaust tips.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has a luxurious cabin featuring Alcantara-finished seat and door inserts, Windsor leather-wrapped central cubby, and leather sports seats with diamond embroidery.
The car houses a 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with support for the latest connectivity options.
There are multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-departure warning for the safety of the passengers.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine that generates 550hp of power and 700Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds and attain a top speed of 286km/h, which is 5km/h more than the outgoing model.
Jaguar is yet to announce the pricing details of the 2021 F-Pace SVR. However, it should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $81,750 (approximately Rs. 60.3 lakh).
