Recently we drove the new Nissan Magnite and the vehicle impressed us with its styling along with a decent mix of features, space, and good dynamics. However, the biggest strength in the Magnite's arsenal could be its CVT version as it promises to give a proper automatic driving experience for much less money. So should you buy the CVT or manual? Here's our review.

Exterior Nissan Magnite CVT: At a glance

The CVT version of the Magnite is indistinguishable from the manual with only a badge to signify this is automatic. Else, the Magnite cuts a sharp look courtesy the L-shaped DRLs and the dagger-like headlamps while the huge grille does not look out of place, too. The SUV design elements are also embedded in the cladding, roof rails, and a 205mm ground clearance.

Interior Inside the cabin

The CVT version is also available in the fully loaded trim with all the bells and whistles. The sporty three-spoke steering wheel is nice to hold while the 8-inch touchscreen also works well along with the TFT instrument cluster being a clear highlight. Equipment levels are quite good considering the price, while some features are available with a tech pack and not standard.

Power and mileage

The CVT automatic Magnite is available with only a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which develops 98bhp and 160Nm. It gets a button on the gear-lever for a more spirited response while it also has an L mode, which holds onto the lower gears for when driving over hilly terrain. There are no paddle-shifters. The official mileage is 17.7km/l, but we got 10/11km/l in city.

Ride and handling How is the CVT Magnite to drive?

For us, the CVT gearbox stands out as the clear USP of this car. For city use, this gearbox is smooth and responds to the slightest throttle inputs, while also being responsive enough for that quick overtake. However at higher speeds, the gearbox gets a tad noisy but as a city-based SUV and an occasional highway cruiser, the Magnite CVT automatic does the job.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?