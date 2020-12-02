Japanese automaker Honda is offering special year-end offers on some of its popular offerings such as the Jazz, WR-V, City, and Civic. Depending on the model, buyers can avail benefits worth up to Rs. 2.50 lakh. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses.

Car #1 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh

The Honda Jazz can be bought with an exchange discount of Rs. 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. The hatchback has a sporty-looking design, LED headlamps, a sleek grille, and power-adjustable ORVMs. It offers a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, 7-inch infotainment unit, and a parking camera. Under the hood, it draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 90hp/110Nm.

Car #2 Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Like the Jazz, the Honda WR-V is also available with benefits worth Rs. 40,000. The crossover has a horizontal chrome-finished grille, LED projector headlights, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it has an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen unit, and dual front airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 90hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/200Nm.

Car #3 Honda City: Costs upwards of Rs. 10.89 lakh

The mid-sized Honda City sedan is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000. It offers a chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. It provides a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof and an 8-inch infotainment console. The City is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 121hp, 1.5-liter petrol motor and a 100hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit.

Car #4 Honda Civic: Price starts at Rs. 17.93 lakh