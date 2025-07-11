₹92cr Chennai properties, luxurious cars: Inside Kamal Haasan's jaw-dropping wealth

Legendary actor, filmmaker, and one of India's earliest pan-India stars, Kamal Haasan has delivered classics that've worked their magic across India. Over the years, Haasan (70) has built a jaw-dropping fortune and reportedly boasts a net worth of around ₹450 crore! His wealth comes from his prolific film career spanning over six decades, along with his work on reality shows like Bigg Boss Tamil and his fashion label KH House of Khaddar. Let's take a closer look at his fortune.

Real estate Multiple properties in India and abroad Haasan's primary residence is a 60-year-old bungalow in Chennai's Alwarpet area, which was renovated in 2021, per ET Now. He also has a sky-villa on Boat Club Road, seven other properties in Chennai, three in Mangaluru, and two in Bengaluru, reported Realtynxt. Per GQ, the value of all his commercial properties in Chennai is a whopping ₹92.05cr! He even has a £250K (around ₹2.5 crore) townhouse near the River Thames in London. The very definition of opulence!

Vehicles and accessories Luxury watches and cars That's not all. Haasan has a garage worth over ₹3crore, which includes a Lexus LX 570 and a BMW 730 LD. Both cars have custom number plates that pay homage to his film Nayakan (1987), reported ET Now. The actor's premium lifestyle is also highlighted by his Corum Golden Bridge Classic (Rose Gold) watch, which costs over ₹40 lakh.

Income sources Fees per film and reality shows Haasan reportedly charges over ₹100 crore per film, with his highest fee being ₹150 crore for Shankar's Indian 2. He also earned a whopping ₹130 crore for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 7. Moreover, his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, is known for high-budget films such as Vishwaroopam and Vikram. The banner's first movie was reportedly Raja Paarvai, released in 1981.

KH House of Khaddar KH House of Khaddar Haasan is an innovative entrepreneur and launched his eco-friendly fashion label, KH House of Khaddar, in Chicago. The brand aims to give India's handloom weavers a global platform. Per the brand's website, "He [Haasan] is looking to transform this to a symbol of ultimate luxury while tapping into the country's traditions and talent of weaving nature's most beautiful hand-spun fabric."