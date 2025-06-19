What's the story

In a recent ruling, on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Liman permitted actor-director Justin Baldoni to access the private messages between singer Taylor Swift and actor Blake Lively.

The decision is part of Baldoni's ongoing legal battle with Lively over their film It Ends With Us.

The judge stated that these messages could provide evidence relevant to Lively's "harassment and retaliation claims."

However, texts involving the movie or the ongoing legal battle will be included only.