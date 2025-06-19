Why Justin Baldoni wants access to Blake Lively-Taylor Swift texts
What's the story
In a recent ruling, on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Liman permitted actor-director Justin Baldoni to access the private messages between singer Taylor Swift and actor Blake Lively.
The decision is part of Baldoni's ongoing legal battle with Lively over their film It Ends With Us.
The judge stated that these messages could provide evidence relevant to Lively's "harassment and retaliation claims."
However, texts involving the movie or the ongoing legal battle will be included only.
Proposed deal
Proposal by Lively's team
Lively's legal team had offered to give Baldoni (41) all requested documents except for Swift's text messages in exchange for "all video footage related to the film and full, unredacted versions of communication" mentioned in his complaint.
However, they refused to hand over Swift's text messages.
This proposal was rejected by Baldoni's attorney.
Denied request
Judge's response to Lively
Lively had earlier asked the court to keep her messages with Swift private, arguing they were "not central" to the case.
But Judge Liman denied this request on Wednesday. The judge also dismissed a cross-motion from Baldoni and his banner, Wayfarer, asking Lively to produce documents related to the film's production.
The Jane the Virgin star now aims to prove Lively used her influential contacts, like the 35-year-old pop star, to impose her will on the movie set.
Legal criticism
Statement from Lively's rep
Lively's representative criticized Baldoni's legal strategy, claiming he has been trying to drag Swift into this since August 2024.
They accused him of using demands for communications with Swift not "to obtain information relevant to claims and defenses in court, but to prop up a public relations narrative outside of court."
The statement also called out Baldoni's efforts to exploit Swift's popularity as a distraction from serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations against him.
Case background
Baldoni's countersuit against Lively, Swift
Swift was initially dragged into the legal battle in January when Baldoni filed a $400 million counter lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times.
In the filing, he accused Lively (37) of using Swift and Reynolds's status to influence decisions on the It Ends With Us set.
However, this countersuit has since been dismissed.
Reportedly, the You Belong with Me singer hasn't appreciated getting dragged into this suit.