What's the story

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was involved in a tragic road accident on Friday morning near Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The incident claimed the life of his father, CP Chacko, while the actor sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.

The family was reportedly traveling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru when their vehicle collided with a lorry.

Now, the driver, Aneesh, has revealed what exactly went down.