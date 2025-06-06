What caused the accident that killed Shine Tom Chacko's father?
What's the story
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was involved in a tragic road accident on Friday morning near Salem, Tamil Nadu.
The incident claimed the life of his father, CP Chacko, while the actor sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.
The family was reportedly traveling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru when their vehicle collided with a lorry.
Now, the driver, Aneesh, has revealed what exactly went down.
Collision specifics
Chacko's father passed away before reaching hospital
Speaking to Manorama News, Aneesh said the accident occurred around 6:00am when a lorry veered off its lane suddenly and their car rammed into it.
Chacko's father, who was seated next to his wife in the middle row of the car without a seatbelt, suffered critical injuries and died before reaching the hospital.
"He wasn't responding when we were taking him to the hospital. But when he became silent on the way, we knew he had died."
Fatal injuries
Chacko might require surgery
The Beast actor's father's body is currently at Dharmapuri Government Medical College for a postmortem examination, per OnManorama.
The cause of death has been determined as a fatal head injury sustained during the collision.
Chacko, who was at the back, sustained injuries to his right hand, which may require surgery. His mother, Maria Carmel, brother Joe John Chacko, and Aneesh also suffered minor injuries.
Authorities are further looking into the accident.
Actor's journey
Chacko was traveling for further treatment
Chacko recently returned to work after being arrested in a drug-related case and facing allegations of inappropriate behavior by his co-stars. He underwent de-addiction treatment in Thodupuzha.
Friends of the actor have reportedly stated that he was traveling to Bengaluru for further treatment at the time of the accident.
His most recent films include Alappuzha Gymkhana and Good Bad Ugly.