Hindu goddesses spotted in Jennifer Aniston's home
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently shared a series of candid photos from a casual gathering with friends on Instagram, sparking excitement among her Indian fans.
The post, captioned "Sunday Funday photo dump day," featured several images, including selfies with actors Alessandro Nivola and Selena Gomez, as well as a snapshot with Courteney Cox.
However, it was an image of a black table adorned with red roses and small statues that particularly caught the attention of Indian followers.
Cultural curiosity
Fans noticed idols of deities Durga and Lakshmi
Among the decorative statues on Aniston's table, eagle-eyed fans spotted two idols of Hindu deities—Durga and Lakshmi.
These goddesses are revered symbols of strength and prosperity in Hindu mythology.
The presence of these idols sparked a flurry of comments from Indian users on social media platforms.
One user wrote, "Laxmi Mata and Durga Mata idols, who noticed that?" Another said, "Love the idols of goddesses."
Social media snapshot
More about Aniston's starry post
The rest of the carousel posted by Aniston showed her enjoying time with friends, Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, and Molly McNearney. She was also seen with her hairstylist Chris McMillan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor will soon start filming The Morning Show on Apple TV+which was renewed for Season 4.