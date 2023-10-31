Matthew Perry: Max adds tribute to every 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' season premiere

By Tanvi Gupta 01:12 pm Oct 31, 2023

Max honors late Matthew Perry with special tribute

Streaming service Max is paying tribute to the late F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry by including a memorial card at the start of each season premiere of the beloved sitcom. Displayed for approximately five seconds before the show's opening credits, the card features a portrait of Perry and reads, "In memory of Matthew Perry, 1969-2023." Widely cherished for portraying sardonic Chandler Bing, the 54-year-old actor left for the heavenly abode on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday (October 28), emergency responders discovered Perry unresponsive at his Los Angeles residence. The actor's death was reportedly due to drowning in his hot tub. There is no suspicion of foul play, and while prescription medications were found in his home, no illegal drugs were uncovered. Although an autopsy has been conducted, the coroner has requested additional investigation. As of now, his official cause of death remains "deferred."

Perry's Chandler Bing: Role that catapulted him to global fame

All 10 seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, are currently available to stream on Max. Perry portrayed the iconic Chandler from 1994 to 2004 and continued his career on the big screen, starring in films such as The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and 17 Again (2009). The actor released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in 2022, extensively documenting his battle with addiction.

TBS, which carries 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' on cable, will launch Chandler marathon

Starting on Wednesday, TBS—the cable home for F.R.I.E.N.D.S—will launch a marathon dedicated to Perry. This 12-hour marathon will showcase Chandler-centric episodes from all 10 seasons of the show. On Thursday, the marathon will shift its focus to the cherished friendship between Chandler and Joey (LeBlanc), with a selection of 12 episodes. Finally, Friday will highlight key moments from the romantic relationship between Chandler and Monica (Cox), featuring five episodes.

'Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend' was another tribute

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nick at Nite—the network that syndicates the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S, paid tribute to Perry with a 30-minute special, Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend. The program featured never-before-seen interviews with Perry, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage spanning 35 years, and highlights from his role as Chandler, showcasing his most memorable moments. It was produced by Entertainment Tonight to offer comfort to his ardent fans worldwide.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' creators, castmates paid tribute to his memory

F.R.I.E.N.D.S creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, released a statement on Sunday, describing Perry as "a brilliant talent." Warner Bros., the studio behind the sitcom, issued a statement expressing their heartbreak over Perry's passing. Meanwhile, F.R.I.E.N.D.S castmates also broke silence, and shared their profound grief with PEOPLE magazine, stating, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Perry."