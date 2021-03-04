The much-anticipated and delayed F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion will finally be taped soon, according to cast member David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Geller in the hit sitcom. Schwimmer confirmed the news on Wednesday while speaking with host Andy Cohen for Radio Andy Show on SiriusXM. The HBO Max special was announced in February last year and will reunite the core cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Production delays Coronavirus pandemic sparked production delays

The stars Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry were initially expected to re-group last year to shoot the special. But coronavirus pandemic changed everything and the project suffered. In November, Perry had revealed, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it. (sic)"

Statement Heading to LA soon, confirmed Schwimmer

As the delays sparked worry among fans, Schwimmer provided them with some respite by giving an update. "Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to LA. So, finally, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols, (sic)" he said.

Format The special is not exactly a reboot, Kudrow had said

Lisa Kudrow, who infused life into the character of Phoebe Buffay, recently revealed that her colleagues will not be reprising their respective characters from the show. "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped," she told People.

The show Years later, 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' still remains a fan-favorite