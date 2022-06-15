Entertainment

Birthday special: Courteney Cox's top 5 roles (apart from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S')

Courteney Cox turned 58 today. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@CourteneyCox)

The world best remembers Hollywood actor Courteney Cox as the warm, loving, and often cleanliness-obsessed Monica Geller from the classic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The evergreen status of F.R.I.E.N.D.S has certainly immortalized Cox, helping her build an impressive legacy. Although this was her breakthrough role, she has also starred in several other projects that deserve just as much acclaim. On her 58th birthday, let's explore them.

#1 'Scream'

A must-watch Hollywood film if you are a horror connoisseur, the slasher franchise has spawned five films as well as a series on Netflix. Astonishingly successful financially, it has minted approx $740M worldwide. Cox has been an indispensable cast member since the first film in the shoes of Gale Weathers. In 2000, she won the Teen Choice Award (Choice Movie Chemistry) for Scream 3.

#2 'Cougar Town'

While F.R.I.E.N.D.S remains her most successful comedy role to date, Cox also won hearts through the portrayal of Jules Cobb on ABC's comedy Cougar Town. The long-running show (2009 to 2015) clocked in a total of 102 episodes. Cox played a divorced, single mother looking for love in her 40s. In 2010, she was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Cougar Town.

#3 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective'

The 1994 comedy film was directed by Tom Shadyac. Cox essayed the role of Melissa Robinson—a publicist for the Miami Dolphins Football team—who aids Jim Carrey's character in finding the team's lost mascot. Termed as a movie that "fans loved but critics hated," it grossed a worldwide total of $107M. The slapstick comedy came out a few months before F.R.I.E.N.D.S launched Cox into stardom.

#4 'Mr. Destiny'

Directed by James Orr and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the fantasy comedy film starred Cox, Michael Caine, and Jim Belushi. This flick focused on the life of a down-on-his-luck depressed man who meets a guardian angel (Caine) who literally alters his life. Cox played Jewel Jagger, a morally gray forklift operator who has an affair with the protagonist Larry (Belushi).

#5 'The Tripper'

In addition to starring in the phenomenally successful Scream franchise, Cox has another slasher film to her name: The Tripper. In this 2006 horror offering, she starred with her then-husband David Arquette, who also directed it. The film was centered around a serial killer who mauls hippies and Cox played a character named Cynthia. She also produced it under her banner Coquette Productions.