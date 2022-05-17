Entertainment

'The Boys' are back in action! Season-3 trailer is out

Written by Isha Sharma May 17, 2022, 10:51 am 3 min read

'The Boys' is set to release on June 3. (Photo credits: Twitter/@TheBoysTV)

The Boys are back! Ahead of the third season, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer of its highly popular superhero action series The Boys on Monday night. The third season's shooting concluded in September 2021, and reportedly, the fourth season has been greenlit already. Dubbed as the "bloodiest installment of the series yet," the season premieres on June 3, 2022. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The Boys draws inspiration from the titular comic book authored by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The first season dropped in July 2019 to stupendous critical and commercial reception.

It was followed by the second season in October 2020.

Alongside the main show, The Boys' universe expands to two spin-offs, one of which, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, hit Amazon Prime Video in March 2022.

What did the trailer show?

The trailer picks up from where the last season left off and promises high-level action. We catch glimpses of Homelander's (Antony Starr) press tour, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) having backup special powers, and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) receiving more screen space and clarity. Ackles was first introduced in the trailer that dropped in March and seems to be a parody of Marvel's Captain America.

Well, well, well, if it ain’t THE BOYS S3 official trailer. Strap in mates, one helluva ride coming your way 6.3.22 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/4pTOi5xN5m — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 16, 2022

All about the superhero show

The Boys follows a bunch of flawed superheroes who work for Vought International, a villainous organization that monetizes them. However, these mighty beings have their own hubris, and beyond their heroic pursuits, are arrogant and corrupt. The series zooms in on two rival groups: Vought's superhero team the Seven and the titular vigilante Boys, who are focused on tearing down the Vought.

Meet the cast, crew of 'The Boys'

The adrenaline-fueled show features an ensemble cast of Urban, Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, and Tomer Capone, among others. It is backed by Evan Golderg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogan, and Neal H Moritz. Christopher Lennertz, who has previously helmed the music departments of Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) and Lost in Space (2018), is also associated with the action series.

Several new characters are hopping on 'The Boys' bandwagon

In addition to the return of the primary cast, the third season has also added some new cast members, which has further augmented the show's hype. This includes Sean Patrick Flannery as Gunpowder, Frances Turner as Monique, Katia Winter as Little Nina, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk. Kristen Booth and Jack Doolan will also be seen in the upcoming season.