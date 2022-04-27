Entertainment

What do these 5 Hollywood stars think of spirituality?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Hollywood stars and their unique take on religion.

Most of us find solace in the Almighty in times of crisis. But there are also many who don't believe in God and opine that trust in oneself is enough to trudge through life. So, different people have different views of faith. And, our favorite celebrities in Hollywood are no different. So, let us explore the religious views of these five popular faces.

#1 Katy Perry

Katy Perry (I Kissed a Girl) once revealed in an interview with Marie Claire magazine that she didn't identify with any religion. "I don't believe in a Heaven or a Hell, or an old man sitting on a throne," the singer, raised in a pious Christian home, stated. "I believe in a higher power bigger than me because that keeps me accountable," she added.

#2 Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and religion share a rocky relationship. The War Machine actor stated in an interview with GQ magazine that for more than three decades, he considered himself an atheist, which he later said was due to "youthful rebellion." "I've gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times," he added.

#3 Julia Roberts

In an interview with Elle, Julia Roberts shared that she turned into a practicing Hindu after she visited India for shooting Eat Pray Love (2010). Hence, she often visits temples to offer her prayers along with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder and three kids. "Hinduism is something that I am very intrigued by and very interested in," she said in the interview.

#4 Orlando Bloom

Perry's partner, actor Orlando Bloom, is a follower of Soka Gakkai Buddhism—a Japanese Buddhist religious movement. His trip to South Africa, where he spent most of his time in isolation, helped him find this calling. "The philosophy I've embraced is about studying what's going on in my life and using the fuel to go on and live a bigger life," he had said once.

#5 Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway concludes this list. The actor wanted to become a nun but her plans got derailed when her eldest brother Michael declared that he is gay. The Hathaways left the Church due to its intolerance toward homosexuality. "The whole family converted to Episcopalianism... Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?" she asked British GQ.