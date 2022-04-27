Entertainment

5 Bollywood celebrity kids who ditched a career in acting

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

These Bollywood celeb kids ditched acting to pursue a different career path.

Bollywood is often criticized for giving more lucrative launchpads to star kids compared to outsiders. However, there are also some like Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Saba Ali Khan who, despite being born to legendary actors, opt for non-filmy professional lives. While Bachchan Nanda owns a fashion label, Ali Khan is a jewelry designer. Here are five other star kids who rejected an acting career.

#1 Vedaant Madhavan

Unlike his father R Madhavan, Vedaant chose not to get into acting and made a career in sports. "I didn't want to be just R Madhavan's son," he recently told DD India. He's been all over the news for his recent wins at the Danish Open 2022 swimming meet in Copenhagen. He won gold and silver in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, respectively.

#2 Krishna Shroff

Despite being the daughter and sister of famous actors Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff, respectively, Krishna Shroff's calling was something different. She, along with her brother, launched a Mixed Martial Arts gym in Mumbai, the first such in the city, in December 2018. Almost a year later in October 2019, their gym got another branch in Bareilly. She also owns Matrix Fight Night.

#3 Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of actors Neetu Singh and the late Rishi Kapoor. The Kapoor household is known to not allow their daughters to venture into films. But Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor broke that rule—so, Kapoor Sahni could've entered films had she wanted. She opted to be a jewelry designer instead and is currently the creative head for 'R' Jewelry.

#4 Anshula Kapoor

While her brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sister Janhvi Kapoor are actors, Anshula Kapoor prefers to keep her distance from filmdom. As per a Mid-Day report, Kapoor has worked as a representative for AdWords with Google. She also worked as an Operations Manager with HRX, actor Hrithik Roshan's sports brand. Further, Kapoor founded Fankind—a celebrity fundraising platform where fans can interact with their favorite celebs.

#5 Rahul Bhatt

Rahul Bhatt is the son of film director Mahesh Bhatt and the younger brother of Pooja Bhatt. And, he is probably the only Bhatt who is not connected to films. A known celebrity fitness coach, he was behind Aamir Khan's transformation for Dangal. He also was a contestant on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss during its fourth season in 2010.