Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on Thursday in Goa (Photo credit: @imouniroy/Instagram)

Actor Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. The pre-wedding rituals started on Wednesday and went on till Thursday morning, followed by a grand wedding. The couple got married as per South Indian rituals. Moreover, guests who attended the wedding, including actor Arjun Bijlani, have been sharing photos and videos of the newlyweds from the event.

Photos Roy and Nambiar looked radiant in the wedding photos

Dressed in a traditional white and red Kanchipuram silk saree, Roy made for a beautiful bride. She was also seen decked up in South Indian-style gold jewelry. Meanwhile, Nambiar donned a beige-colored kurta, pairing it up with white mundu. Their photos and videos from the wedding are all over the internet as their friends and fans have been sharing them on social media platforms.

Information Roy shared a photo with Nambiar this morning

Photo credit: @imouniroy/Instagram

Roy gave a gist of her wedding this morning by posting an adorable photo with Nambiar. She wore a red suit, while Nambiar looked dapper in a white kurta. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Roy wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay (sic)." Many celebrities, including Mandira Bedi, sent their wishes. Bedi wrote, "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much (sic)."

Detalis Celebrities who attended the wedding

Among those who attended the wedding were Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Bijlani. Roy is best known for her work in TV shows like Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will be seen next in Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, Nambiar is an investment banker and an entrepreneur.

History Roy hinted at her wedding a couple of days back

Photo credit: Manmeet Singh/Instagram

It is well-known that Roy likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. She was tight-lipped about her relationship with Nambiar, too. However, the actor recently hinted about her wedding when she was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. When a few photographers congratulated her for the wedding, she responded by thanking them. We wish the newlyweds a happy married life!