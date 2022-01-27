Entertainment

'Freedom Fight' trailer promises a powerful narration of patriarchy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 11:20 am

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam anthology film, Freedom Fight, was released Wednesday as India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day. The movie is presented by Jeo Baby, who made heads turn with his previous directorial, The Great Indian Kitchen. He also directed a segment in this anthology that revolves around women's issues. Freedom Fight is a five-part anthology with different directors helming each section.

The Great Indian Kitchen was one of the films that received attention from people and celebrities alike across the country.

It even received a nod from Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, who was on the five-judge bench that gave the judgment of allowing women in the menstruating age group inside the Sabarimala temple.

So, naturally, expectations are pretty high from Baby's next project.

The trailer is intense and packed with several elements ranging from humor to thought-provoking ideas. It also indicates that there will be a lot of emotional elements in the anthology. The protagonists are all women and they seem to be fighting distinctive problems. But the common factor in all their battles seems to be patriarchy that still controls their life.

Besides Baby, the other directors associated with the anthology are Kunjila Mascillamani, Akhil Anilkumar, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis. Rajisha Vijayan, Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George, Unni Lalu, and Sidhartha Siva, among others, will be seen playing the lead roles in the soon-to-be-released project. We can also see that Baby will be playing a key role in this film besides helming a portion.

Though the trailer is out, the makers have not yet announced the anthology's release date. The film will be premiered on the streaming platform SonyLIV. Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin S Raj, and Vishnu Rajan have backed the project, while Rahul Raj, Mathews Pulickan, Basil CJ, Maathan, and Arun Vijay have composed the music for each part.