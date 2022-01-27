Entertainment

Mélanie Laurent, Mark Strong join 'Murder Mystery 2's cast

Jan 27, 2022

Jeremy Garelick is replacing Kyle Newacheck as the director for the sequel of ‘Murder Mystery’.

In an exciting turn of events, veteran actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will now be accompanied by several talented cast members in Murder Mystery 2, including Mélanie Laurent of Inglorious Basterds fame and Mark Strong, who starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Other actors such as Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, and Enrique Arce are also part of the cast, suggest media reports.

Context Why does the story matter?

The first installment, Murder Mystery, was a smashing hit. The comical narrative, in fact, became Netflix's most-viewed movie of 2019.

Now, with the addition of a fresh slew of talent, the sequel is receiving all the more attention.

This news is particularly significant, as makers have maintained the franchise's practice of casting multiple prominent personalities.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Details Sandler and Aniston also on board as producers

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production of the sequel was kickstarted recently. However, Kyle Newacheck, the director of the 2019 film, is not aboard the project. Instead, the second part will be helmed by Jeremy Garelick, who directed Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever. James Vanderbilt of The Amazing Spider-Man fame has penned the screenplay, while Aniston and Sandler are among the many producers.

Information These are the other actors who will join the sequel

Besides the aforementioned actors, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and budding British actress Jodie Turner-Smith will also be seen playing key roles in the sequel. Mostly, everything about the second part, including the narrative specifications, is being kept under wraps. But, according to Screen Rant, Vanderbilt recently disclosed he scripted both the first film and Murder Mystery 2 as "a love letter" to his wife.

About All you need to know about 'Murder Mystery'

Murder Mystery had Sandler playing a New York-based cop with Aniston as his wife. They go on a vacation to Europe to rediscover the spark in their marriage but get framed for the death of an elderly billionaire. The film had secured the largest opening weekend in Netflix's history upon release in June 2019 and remains Sandler's most successful film on the streaming platform.