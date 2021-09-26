Netflix 'TUDUM': 'Red Notice' exclusive-clip promises sleek action, funny banter

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 01:04 pm

New exclusive clip for 'Red Notice' is here!

Netflix just had its first live stream event, TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and we were treated to multiple teasers, trailers, and first looks. This line-up also included a new look into the upcoming actioner Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Ahead of its release on November 12, we got a sneak-peek into the heist thriller. Here's a breakdown.

Exclusive clip

Gadot kicks asses of Johnson and Reynolds in style

The over three-minute clip opens with Johnson and Reynolds entering a room full of expensive artifacts with their eyes fixed on one golden egg. But Gadot has beaten them to the room, preventing them from taking the egg. Then commences stylish combat between the three (mostly between only two with occasional funny and somewhat unnecessary commentary from the Deadpool actor).

Story

Plot: One FBI agent, two art thieves, three priceless eggs

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice will follow Agent Hartley (Johnson) serving literal red notices to art thieves Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and Sarah Black (Gadot). These notices certify the two criminals as most wanted; as seen in this clip and the trailer, three bedazzling eggs are at the center of the heist and trail. It drops on Netflix on November 12.

Twitter Post

'A two on one fight! That's unfair… for you'

A two on one fight! That’s unfair… for you 😊

Go and send your condolences to @therock and @vancityreynolds, it’s not their fault the cards were stacked against them.



Catch #RedNotice on @Netflix November 12!@netflixfilm @rawsonthurber#TUDUM https://t.co/GH7aks1rx6 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 25, 2021

Information

Johnson called it 'Netflix's biggest movie ever'

The Jungle Cruise star shared the clip, calling the movie "Netflix's biggest movie ever." Notably, Johnson has already worked with Thurber twice in the past: in the action-comedy Central Intelligence (2016) and the action-thriller Skyscraper (2018). The filmmaker is also producing this upcoming venture, alongside Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Reynolds also retweeted Johnson's tweet.

Event highlights

Good news for popular shows 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton', 'Sex Education'

Coming to the three-hour Netflix live event, we received a new teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things. Kanye West's much-talked-about documentary Jeen-yuhs (pronounced genius) also got its first look, along with a sneak peek into Bridgerton Season 2. Another popular Netflix show Sex Education was officially renewed for a fourth season during the event. Gear up for a great dose of entertainment!