Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is a favorite of millions. The Professor is charming, while the other characters in this Alex Pina-creation provide apt support. The most-watched Netflix's non-English show, reportedly 65mn households streamed its fourth season on the first month of release. With this heightened fame, many have started looking for an equally captivating show to watch. Let's explore six of them.

'Narcos': True crime-story gives the taste of power and crime

Narcos is based on a true crime story of a drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar. However, the show gives equal thrill and taste of power similar to Pina's show and spins around the root of how Escobar rose to fame through the distribution of cocaine, while focusing on Escobar's interactions with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Narcos has three seasons, and a continuation show, Narcos: Mexico.

'Locked Up': Spanish crime drama resonates with 'Money Heist'

Another Spanish crime drama, co-created by Pina makes it to the list. Locked Up (Vis a Vis) showed the day-to-day life of prisoners and how they survive. Centering around Macarena Ferreiro's (Maggie Civantos) love life, the show tells how she gets tangled into series of crimes. The four season-long show narrates stories of alliances, betrayals, and revenge, both between inmates and them against prison-officers.

'Prison Break': Criminal world of two brothers and their escape-plan

Starring Dominic Purcell as Lincoln Burrows and Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, Prison Break started with the simple concept of bringing two brothers out of the prison. The show kept on exploring the crime world and its consequences until five seasons. Prison Break's song also gathered a lot of stardom. Ramin Djawadi-composed theme song was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

'Breaking Bad': Heisenberg's crime-drama will make you leap a beat

If you haven't yet watched Vince Gilligan's neo-noir drama, Breaking Bad, you're missing a lot! The show narrates the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), famously known as Heisenberg, who struggles with lung cancer and eventually becomes a dreaded drug lord. Breaking Bad debuted in 2015, and has been renewed for the final sixth season. It also has a prequel, Better Call Saul.

'Killing Eve': Spy-thriller chase game of Eve Polastri and Villanelle

Killing Eve is a spy-thriller series, based on Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. The series revolves around the chase game of Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a British intelligence investigator and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a psychopathic assassin. Both develop a mutual obsession with each other in the show. Killing Eve, debuted in April 2018, has currently been renewed for its fourth and final season.

'Orange Is The New Black': Explores corruption and women prisoners

Orange is The New Black is a comedy-drama, which explores corruption, privatization of the prison, guard brutality, discrimination, and several safety issues of the prisoners. Jenji Kohan's creation takes you inside the women's jail. Based on Piper Chapman's (Taylor Schilling) story, the show revolves around her criminal past and struggling present. The aforementioned shows are worth giving a try for all Money Heist fanatics.