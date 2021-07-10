Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' drops on July 30, trailer out soon!

Kriti Sanon will greet us as Mimi on July 30, trailer comes out in three days

Kriti Sanon-led movie on surrogacy, Mimi, has received its premiere date. As speculated, the film will drop directly on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30. Makers have shared new posters of the Laxman Utekar-directorial, once again reminding the audience that they should gear up for an experience that will be "nothing like what you're expecting." The trailer will be out on July 13.

The comedy will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema

Like in the recently revealed first look, Sanon is heavily pregnant and not visibly happy in a new poster shared by her. Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar stand on either side of an exasperated Sanon. "This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE!" read her caption. Jio Studios and Maddock Films are presenting the movie while Dinesh Vijan is the producer.

Original songs and background score by AR Rahman!

New poster gives us hints about Mimi's character

The Dilwale actress later also shared another poster of the flick, which gives us more insight into her character. Flaunting her neckpiece and tattoo as seen in other promo pictures, here Sanon stands in front of a wall that is adorned with posters of movie stars like Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others. It seems Mimi will be a movie buff.

'It's a very entertaining film, filled with humor,' said Sanon

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Sanon had revealed that Mimi wants to become an actress and the new poster aligns with her arc. Noting we can expect a "beautiful graph" of Mimi's character, the Baaghi star had clarified the movie wasn't going to be "preachy or serious." "It's a very entertaining film, filled with humor, and a lot of ups and downs," she had mentioned.

'Mimi' will see a lot of reunions

The new project not only sees Sanon sharing screen with Tripathi again (after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi), but several reunions. Also, Utekar directed both these stars in Luka Chuppi, a movie produced by Vijan. In fact, Vijan and Sanon worked on multiple projects together—Raabta, Luka Chuppi, and Arjun Patiala. They are also collaborating for Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, which recently finished its production.