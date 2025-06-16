You will now see ads on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced its plan to introduce advertisements on the Status screen.
The feature will work just like Instagram Stories, where users see ads after viewing a few updates.
The company says it won't use personal data like phone numbers or messages for targeted advertising but will rely on other signals such as country of residence and language preferences.
Ad placement
Ads will be shown in the Updates tab
The ads will be shown in the Updates tab, which includes Channels and Status. WhatsApp claims over 1.5 billion people use this feature every day.
The company also plans to let businesses promote their Channels in the Discovery section and charge users a subscription for exclusive updates on Channels.
These payments will be processed through app stores, Meta said.
Strategic alignment
WhatsApp's move in line with Meta's other platforms
WhatsApp's move to introduce ads brings it in line with Meta's other platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, said he believes this is a "natural extension of messaging services."
He also stressed that users who do not want to see ads or follow Channels won't be forced into it.
Revenue growth
A natural evolution of the app's revenue streams
Alice Newton Rex, WhatsApp's VP of product, said the new advertisements and promotion products are a natural evolution of the app's revenue streams.
She explained that these features will help businesses directly connect with people on WhatsApp.
The company has been generating revenue via its WhatsApp Business platform and click-to-WhatsApp ads, which have been growing in recent quarters.