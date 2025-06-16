What's the story

Bharat Arun﻿, the former Indian bowling coach, has urged pacer Mohammed Siraj to step up as the strike bowler in the impending five-match Test series against England, staring June 20.

With doubts over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the entire series, Siraj will be expected to lead India's pace attack.

Notably, the latter took 18 wickets in the 2021 Test series in England.