Will Mohammed Siraj shine in England Tests? Bharat Arun opines
What's the story
Bharat Arun, the former Indian bowling coach, has urged pacer Mohammed Siraj to step up as the strike bowler in the impending five-match Test series against England, staring June 20.
With doubts over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the entire series, Siraj will be expected to lead India's pace attack.
Notably, the latter took 18 wickets in the 2021 Test series in England.
Coach's confidence
Siraj has enough experience under his belt: Arun
Despite not being at his best, Siraj has the ability to bounce back, as per Arun.
He praised Siraj's experience and suggested he could replicate his Indian Premier League success in the Test arena.
"It's a great opportunity for Siraj. He's got enough experience under his belt," Arun told Times of India.
Notably, Siraj took 16 wickets in IPL 2025 with impactful spells.
Past achievements
Time for Siraj to take responsibility: Arun
Arun recalled some of Siraj's exceptional performances, including his spell in the Lord's Test during India's last tour.
He stressed that now is the time for Siraj to take responsibility and become India's frontline bowler.
"He has got the skill set. It's now what kind of mindset he has that is going to be vital," Arun added.
Stats check
Siraj bowled more overs than Bumrah in BGT
Despite India's series defeat, Siraj was lauded for his impactful contribution in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
He ended up as India's second-highest wicket-taker of the series, with 20 scalps.
However, questions were raised over his workload as he bowled 157.1 overs, the most by any Indian bowler in the series.
Siraj's workload in the BGT series was more than that of Bumrah, who bowled 151.2 overs. The latter was eventually out with a back spasm.
Career
A look at his Test career
Siraj, who made his Test debut during India's 2020/21 tour of Australia, has tallied 100 wickets from 36 Tests at 30.74. His tally includes 3 fifers.
Notably, 27 of Test wickets have come against England.
As per ESPNcricinfo, since the start of 2023, Siraj has snapped up 104 wickets from 57 internationals at 27.89.
He has bowled 683.5 overs ever since, the most by any Indian fast bowler in this period.