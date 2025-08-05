Pakistan Cricket Board to fund national hockey team: Here's why

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly willing to sponsor the national hockey team's participation in the impending FIH Pro League. However, if this report is confirmed, it would mean that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will have no say in this decision-making process. The PCB will take control of all financial decisions related to the event. Here are further details.

Sponsorship terms PCB to take over financial responsibilities As mentioned, the PCB has agreed to fund the national hockey team, but at a significant cost. According to Telecom Asia, the cricket board will have all financial and administrative responsibilities of the hockey team. This means that they will handle everything related to their campaign in this tournament. The PHF won't have any control over financial transactions if this funding goes through.

Information How much funding is required? As reported by Firstpost, the Pakistan hockey team would need nearly 700 million Pakistani Rupees to compete in the FIH Pro League. The matter was even discussed with the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Funding details PHF left with no options The PHF wants to retain its control the proceedings, but it doesn't have many options left. The PCB's proposed funding for the Pro League is said to come from government funds allocated for youth development. However, these funds will now be diverted to meet hockey's urgent needs. "PCB will appoint its own personnel and possibly contract event organisers to execute the planned move," a source told Telecom Asia.