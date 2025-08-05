Revisiting Team India's narrowest Test wins by runs 

India , on Monday, achieved their narrowest win in Test cricket history, defeating England by just six runs. The thrilling encounter took place at The Oval in London. The victory helped India level the five-match series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj was instrumental in this historic win, claiming three of the four wickets that fell on the final day of play. On this note, let's revisit India's narrowest Test triumphs by runs.

#1 6 vs England, 2025 Chasing 374 in the aforementioned Oval Test, England were well placed at 301/3 as their triumph looked certain at this point. Notably, Joe Root and Harry Brook made tons to power the hosts. However, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's late surge shifted the pressure back on the hosts as they were folded for 367. The two pacers shared nine wickets as India recorded their narrowest win by runs in Test history.

#2 13 vs Australia, 2004 India's previous narrowest triumph in Tests was a 13-run win against Australia in Mumbai in 2004. In that match, Australia were set a target of 107 runs but were bowled out for just 93. Matthew Hayden (25) and Nathan Hauritz (15) were their only batters to touch the 13-run mark in the run chase. While Harbhajan Singh claimed a fifer, Murali Kartik trapped three batters.