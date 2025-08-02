Ravindra Jadeja makes records with Test half-century at The Oval

Ravindra Jadeja ended his batting journey in the 2025 Test series against England on a high. The veteran Indian all-rounder smashed a valiant 77-ball 53 in India's 2nd innings of the 5th and final Test at The Oval. He walked out on Day 3 when India were 229/5. Thereafter, Jadeja was involved in some key partnerships to help India extend their lead.

Knock A pivotal knock from Jadeja's blade Jadeja shared a 44-run stand with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal. He then added 50 runs alongside Dhruv Jurel (34) for the 7th wicket. Another 34 runs were added with Washington Sundar to help India move along. Jadeja once again put a value on his wicket and got the rewards. His knock had 5 fours. Josh Tongue dismissed Jadeja in the 84th over.

Stats Jadeja slams his 27th fifty; surpasses 1,500 runs vs England Jadeja recorded his 27th Test fifty. He also owns 5 tons. Playing his 85th Test (128 innings), Jadeja has raced to 3,886 runs at 37.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has surpassed 1,500 Test runs versus England. In 25 matches, he has scored 1,547 runs at 41.81. This was his 11th fifty vs England (100s: 3).

Series Jadeja finishes with 516 runs in the series Jadeja has finished the series with a tally of 516 runs from 5 Tests (10 innings). Notably, Jadeja's average reads a stunning 86. He registered 1 ton and 5 fifties. Jadeja was stupendous in India's 2nd innings in this series. His scores in the 2nd innings are: 25* 69* 61* 107* and 53.

Record Jadeja equals Alexander and Raja with this feat As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja has recorded the most 50-plus scores at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series. Most 50-plus scores at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series: 6 - Gerry Alexander (WI) vs AUS, 1960/61 6 - Wasim Raja (PAK) vs WI, 1976/77 6 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs ENG, 2025*

Feat Jadeja makes this record among Indian batters in England Jadeja has set the most 50-plus scores for India in a series in England. Most 50-plus scores for India in a series in England: 6 - Ravindra Jadeja in 2025* 5 - Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 5 - Virat Kohli in 2018 5 - Rishabh Pant in 2025

Runs Jadeja surpasses VVS Laxman with this record Jadeja also posted the most runs for India at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. Most runs for India at No. 6 or lower in a Test series: 516 - Ravindra Jadeja vs ENG, 2025 (Away) 474 - VVS Laxman vs WI, 2002 (Away) 374 - Ravi Shastri vs ENG, 1984/85 (Home) 350 - Rishabh Pant vs AUS, 2018/19 (Away)