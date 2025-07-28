England include Jamie Overton for 5th Test against India: Details

England have made a strategic addition to their squad for the 5th Test against India, bringing in Jamie Overton. The series decider at The Oval will begin on July 31, just three days after the conclusion of the Manchester Test. Overton's inclusion is the only change from the previous group that played at Old Trafford, where India managed a hard-fought draw to keep the series alive.

Player fatigue Indian batters wore down England's bowlers at Old Trafford During the fourth Test, England's bowlers had a tough time, sending down 257.1 overs in two innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Captain Ben Stokes acknowledged that the players are likely to be sore and tired ahead of the final match of the series. He said, "If you look at how long we've been out in the field and the overs that we bowled as a bowling unit, everyone is going to be pretty sore."

Recovery strategy Stokes on recovery days Stokes emphasized the importance of recovery days for his team. He said, "There'll be an assessment of everyone, and hopefully we can use these next two or three days' rest period wisely." The captain hinted at possible changes to get some fresh legs into the squad but added that such decisions would be made closer to the last game.