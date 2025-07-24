Ishan Kishan likely to replace Rishabh Pant in India's squad

Ishan Kishan is likely to replace the injured Rishabh Pant in India's squad for the final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, as per Cricbuzz. The Jharkhand-based left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is a like-for-like replacement for Pant, who suffered a toe fracture while batting in India's first innings at Old Trafford. An official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and team management is awaited. Here's more.

Player profile Kishan has been in good form Kishan recently signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire and has been in good form, scoring 87 and 77. However, he is believed to have returned to India at this stage. If added to the squad, it would be a redemption for Kishan after being dropped from the Indian team despite scoring a double century in an ODI.

Career highlights Out of favor with the national team Kishan last played an international match in a T20I against Australia in November 2023. He was dropped from the central contract by BCCI after missing domestic matches for Jharkhand in early-2024. Despite being out of favor with the national team, Kishan has been a regular member of the India A setup and has performed well on shadow tours to Australia and England.

Stats breakdown Kishan's Test career and FC stats Kishan has played two Tests, scoring 78 runs with a half-century. In First-Class cricket, he has played 60 matches, scoring 3,611 runs at an average of 38.82. He has also taken 108 catches and made 12 stumpings in red-ball cricket. His recent county stint for Nottinghamshire saw him score well, indicating his adaptability to different conditions.

Pant Pant to miss remainder of Test series Pant is set to miss the remainder of the ongoing Old Trafford Test as well as the final Test at The Oval starting next week. On Day 1, the player suffered a right-foot injury which was then confirmed to be a fracture. As per ESPNcricinfo, while Pant will certainly not keep wicket in the ongoing fourth Test, a call on whether or not he will be asked to bat or not will be taken by the India team management.

Do you know? Pant needs six-to-eight weeks' rest The report adds that the fracture is understood to be of the metatarsal bone in the right foot and the initial diagnosis is that Pant would need six-to-eight weeks' rest. Meanwhile, clips captured by fans outside the Team India hotel in Manchester showed Pant's right foot in a moonboot.