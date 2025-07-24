Is Vaani Kapoor in Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR's 'War 2'?

Vaani Kapoor , who starred in the 2019 action thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff , recently spoke about her absence from the much-awaited sequel, War 2 . While promoting her upcoming Netflix series Mandala Murders, Kapoor wished the team of War 2 all the best. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, she was asked if she ever felt like she should have been a part of War 2.

Kapoor's response 'I feel incredibly grateful...': Kapoor on being part of 'War' Kapoor responded graciously, saying, "No, I wish them the best. I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War." She added, "It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team."

Lighthearted remark What happened to Kapoor, Shroff's characters in 'War'? Kapoor also humorously addressed her character's fate in War, saying, "Me, Sid (director Siddharth Anand), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War." She added, "So I said, if Tiger comes back, I'm coming back too, my friend!" This lighthearted comment reflects her camaraderie with co-star Shroff.