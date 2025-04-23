What's the story

Eshwar Harris, Jr NTR's body double in RRR, recently revealed that he turned down an offer to work on the highly anticipated War 2.

In an interview with Mana Stars, Harris said the remuneration offered was "extremely low" and wouldn't have even covered his flight expenses.

"They asked me to come to Mumbai on the next flight I could get. But the remuneration was so low, it probably wouldn't even cover my flight charges," he said.