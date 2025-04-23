Jr NTR's body double rejected 'War 2' over low pay
What's the story
Eshwar Harris, Jr NTR's body double in RRR, recently revealed that he turned down an offer to work on the highly anticipated War 2.
In an interview with Mana Stars, Harris said the remuneration offered was "extremely low" and wouldn't have even covered his flight expenses.
"They asked me to come to Mumbai on the next flight I could get. But the remuneration was so low, it probably wouldn't even cover my flight charges," he said.
Industry comparison
Harris criticized Bollywood remuneration
Harris further added that he was offered better pay in the Telugu film industry than in Bollywood.
"Bollywood is worse than us; I'm getting paid better than that here (in Tollywood). You have such high budgets; you should be paying better," he said.
He declined the three-day offer for War 2 since it barely accounted for his travel.
War 2, part of YRF's Spy Universe, releases on August 14.
Film details
'War 2' marks NTR's Bollywood debut
Produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 also marks NTR's Bollywood debut.
The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and also featured Tiger Shroff.
The sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Hrithik Roshan reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.
Kiara Advani will essay the female lead in this highly anticipated film.