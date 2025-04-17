Gauri Khan's restaurant under fire for 'fake paneer'; team responds
What's the story
Torii, Gauri Khan's pan-Asian restaurant, has landed in a controversy after social media influencer Sarthak Sachdeva called it out for serving "fake paneer."
In an Instagram video, Sachdeva tested a piece of paneer from Torii with an iodine tincture. The paneer turned black and blue, prompting Sachdeva to call it "adulterated."
The video went viral in no time, and Torii's management was quick to respond.
Response
'Iodine test reflects presence of starch, not authenticity of paneer'
Responding to the allegations, Torii's management addressed the comments section of Sachdeva's video to clarify the matter.
"The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer."
"As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii."
Notably, Khan is yet to personally address the controversy.
Reactions
Netizens reacted to the 'fake paneer' controversy
Sachdeva replied cheekily, "So am I banned now? BTW, your food is amazing."
Some netizens came in support of the influencer, praising his work. One said, "Appreciate your honesty. Not everyone dares to do this."
Others defended Torii, offering explanations like, "Srk wala paneer bhi asli tha, sometimes cooking causes starch to stick on it, which gives it a black color."
One comment even warned, "Do you know they can file a complaint against you for unnecessarily defaming their business?"
Restaurant details
Torii is a celebrity hotspot in Mumbai
Torii, in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, is a favorite dining spot among celebrities.
The pan-Asian restaurant has been a go-to place for many high-profile personalities.
Sachdeva also conducted the same test at other celebrity-owned restaurants, including those by Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Bobby Deol.
The other places had passed the starch test.