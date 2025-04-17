What's the story

Torii, Gauri Khan's pan-Asian restaurant, has landed in a controversy after social media influencer Sarthak Sachdeva called it out for serving "fake paneer."

In an Instagram video, Sachdeva tested a piece of paneer from Torii with an iodine tincture. The paneer turned black and blue, prompting Sachdeva to call it "adulterated."

The video went viral in no time, and Torii's management was quick to respond.