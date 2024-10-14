Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Rajkummar Rao recently confessed that he isn't as wealthy as people assume, stating he can't afford a ₹6cr car and is still paying a hefty EMI for his house.

He also shared his views on the negative impact of actors gaining sudden wealth, suggesting it can mess with their mental state.

On the work front, his latest film, a sex comedy titled 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', is performing well at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao discusses his financial constraints in an interview

Rajkummar confesses he's not rich, says 'can't buy ₹6cr car'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:37 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who recently starred in the blockbuster Stree 2—the only Indian film to breach the ₹600cr mark domestically—recently debunked myths about his wealth. Speaking on the YouTube channel Unfiltered with Samdish, he said, "I don't have as much money as people think I do." He jokingly added that he can't just walk into a showroom and buy a car worth ₹6 crore.

'I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house...'

Rao further explained his financial situation saying, "I don't have that much money. People would assume I have ₹100cr." "I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house...It's not like if I feel, I can visit a showroom and purchase a car worth ₹6cr." When asked if he could afford a car worth ₹50L, he said yes, but there would be discussions involved. He accepted that he could easily afford to buy a ₹20 lakh car.

Rao's views on sudden wealth and its impact

Further in the interview, Rao shared his thoughts on the sudden accumulation of wealth by actors. He explained how it can adversely affect their mental state. "It doesn't feel right when actors get too much money overnight because it messes with their psyche," he said.

Meanwhile, Rao's latest film is performing well at box office

On the career front, Rao's latest film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been doing well at the box office. The sex comedy, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, revolves around a newlywed couple's stolen honeymoon tape. It stars Triptii Dimri opposite Rao and also features Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat. His next project is Pulkit's action thriller Malik where he will be seen as an action star for the first time.