Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri (38) dies of heart attack

What's the story In a tragic turn of events, veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad's daughter, Gayatri, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. She was reportedly 38. The sudden demise occurred after she was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad following complaints of chest pain late on Friday night. Despite the medical team's best efforts, they were unable to save her life. May she rest in peace.

Reports indicate that Gayatri initially experienced gastric discomfort and was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. However, her condition worsened, leading to a massive heart attack around 12:40am on Saturday. She leaves behind her daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who has acted as a child artist in the past. Gayatri's last rites will be held in Hyderabad today.

The news of Gayatri's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry. Many of Prasad's colleagues have offered their condolences. Among them was superstar Jr NTR, who shared a heartfelt post on his X account. He wrote, "The death of Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family."