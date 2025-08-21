Rocky on 'using' Hina Khan allegations: 'I know my position'

Rocky Jaiswal , the husband of television actor Hina Khan , has responded to allegations that he is using his wife's stardom for personal gain. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he has never craved attention as a couple and knows his place in their relationship. "I know that she is the celebrity... I know my position, my placement," he said.

Statement I don't want to piggyback on her: Jaiswal Jaiswal added, "I don't want to piggyback on her and become somebody. I just don't want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own." "And I'm not somebody who loves a lot of glamor or attention on me."

Insecurity claims He addresses insecurity rumors Jaiswal also addressed allegations that he is insecure about Khan's wealth. He clarified that while he doesn't make as much as she does, he isn't bothered by it. "I'm not making as much as Hina. She is a star in her own right," he said. "Do I get benefits because Hina is a star? Of course, yes! Are we together because of that? Of course, no!"