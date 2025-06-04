Hina Khan finally marries Rocky Jaiswal; dreamy wedding pics out
What's the story
Television actor Hina Khan has finally married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, with only family and close friends in attendance.
Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding day, the couple wrote a heartfelt message about their love story on Instagram.
"From two different worlds, we built a universe of love... We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."
Traditional elegance
Khan donned an opal green saree
For her big day, Khan chose a handloom saree in opal green, from the house of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.
The saree was adorned with gold and silver threads that traced traditional motifs across its weave. A light blush border with threadwork and zardozi embroidery added to the elegance of the drape.
The actor's name and her husband's were also embroidered on the saree—a personal touch added to the traditional attire.
Groom's ensemble
Jaiswal's white kurta
Jaiswal, the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Khan and he first met, opted for a simple white chickenkurta by Malhotra.
The couple's relationship started as a friendship on the sets of this show and later blossomed into romance.
They made their relationship public in 2017 and have since been each other's biggest supporters.
Congratulations to the couple!
Career update
Khan's last show was 'Griha Laxmi'
On the work front, Khan was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. The show revolved around a housewife whose life takes a turn into the world of crime and drugs.
It also starred Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.
Back in June 2024, Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, and found Jaiswal supporting her at every step.