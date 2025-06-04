What's the story

Television actor Hina Khan has finally married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, with only family and close friends in attendance.

Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding day, the couple wrote a heartfelt message about their love story on Instagram.

"From two different worlds, we built a universe of love... We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."