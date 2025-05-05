'Indian Idol' winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in horrific car accident
What's the story
Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a gruesome car accident in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The accident took place around 3:40am, critically injuring him.
A video of Rajan undergoing treatment has since gone viral online, displaying visible injuries on his left foot and right arm.
This unfortunate incident comes soon after the singer's birthday celebration on April 27.
His fans have since expressed concern and taken over social media with their wishes for his speedy recovery.
Background
Rajan's musical journey and achievements
Famous for his versatile singing, Rajan clinched the Indian Idol title among five finalists in 2021. He was given a car and a ₹25 lakh cash prize.
Hailing from Uttarakhand's Champawat district, Rajan belongs to a Kumaoni folk musician family.
His mother, Saroj Rajan, his father, Suresh Rajan, and his sister Jyotideep Rajan are all popular in the genre.
He was considered a prodigy after winning the Youngest Tabla Player Award at just two years old.
Past win
Rajan's previous victory on 'The Voice India'
Before his Indian Idol triumph, Rajan had already shot to fame after winning The Voice India in 2015.
He was on singer Shaan's team and was awarded ₹50 lakh prize money and a car with his winnings.
This win had already made him a household name in the Indian music industry.
Following his Indian Idol stint, Rajan sang for Himesh Reshammiya in O Saiyyonii and led the popular music video of Fursat.