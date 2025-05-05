What's the story

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a gruesome car accident in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The accident took place around 3:40am, critically injuring him.

A video of Rajan undergoing treatment has since gone viral online, displaying visible injuries on his left foot and right arm.

This unfortunate incident comes soon after the singer's birthday celebration on April 27.

His fans have since expressed concern and taken over social media with their wishes for his speedy recovery.