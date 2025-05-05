What's the story

Actor Sreeleela is said to be in talks to star in a special dance number in Ram Charan's upcoming movie Peddi.

The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, also features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Charan's last movie, Game Changer, may have underperformed at the box office, but Peddi's teaser has kept the excitement among fans alive.