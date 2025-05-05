Sreeleela may join Ram Charan's 'Peddi' for special dance number
What's the story
Actor Sreeleela is said to be in talks to star in a special dance number in Ram Charan's upcoming movie Peddi.
The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, also features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.
Charan's last movie, Game Changer, may have underperformed at the box office, but Peddi's teaser has kept the excitement among fans alive.
Buzz
Sreeleela's involvement could boost 'Peddi's popularity
Sreeleela's presence in Peddi would take the film's popularity to another level.
The actor recently caught everyone's attention with her special appearance in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun.
Reportedly, she has been offered double her fee for the new project.
A source close to the production unit said that director Sana is keen to cast Sreeleela and is waiting for her decision, per OTTPlay.
Production details
'Peddi' is a period drama centered around cricket
Peddi is a cricket-based period drama and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers—the same production house behind Pushpa: The Rise.
The film's music is by AR Rahman, who is said to be working on the film's powerful mass number. If Sreeleela joins the project, filming for the song will begin soon.
She is currently busy with her new untitled Hindi project, which stars Kartik Aaryan.