The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has taken a phenomenal opening at the box office by raking in over ₹50cr in India on day one.

Directed by Shankar, this is Charan's first solo release in five years.

According to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned a net of ₹51.25cr in India on day one.