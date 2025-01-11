Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' earns over ₹51cr on opening day
What's the story
The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has taken a phenomenal opening at the box office by raking in over ₹50cr in India on day one.
Directed by Shankar, this is Charan's first solo release in five years.
According to Sacnilk, Game Changer earned a net of ₹51.25cr in India on day one.
Earnings breakdown
'Game Changer' witnessed significant earnings from various versions
The Telugu version of Game Changer added a whopping ₹42cr net to the total, followed by the Hindi version with ₹7cr.
The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions contributed ₹2.1cr, ₹0.1cr, and ₹0.05cr net respectively, reported Sacnilk.
This distribution of earnings highlights the film's pan-India appeal, especially in the Hindi belt where Charan's popularity has increased after RRR.
Format diversity
'Game Changer' performance across multiple formats
Game Changer's earnings covered several formats, including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.
Although the word-of-mouth has been mixed, the film's performance in the coming days will be critical. If it sustains the momentum, Game Changer could witness good results at the box office.
The film is likely to perform well during the Sankranthi period despite competition from other releases like Daaku Maharaaj and Fateh.
Game Changer co-stars SJ Suryah and Anjali, among others.