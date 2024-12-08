Summarize Simplifying... In short SS Rajamouli's guidance played a crucial role in the pan-India success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

He not only convinced director Sukumar to aim for a wider Hindi release but also liaised with distributors to make it happen.

His advice helped Sukumar overcome doubts about the film's potential, leading to a box office triumph of over ₹380cr, with more than ₹200cr from its Hindi release.

Sukumar thanks SS Rajamouli for 'Pushpa' Hindi release

How SS Rajamouli's expert advice helped 'Pushpa' become pan-India success

By Isha Sharma 03:13 pm Dec 08, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Telugu film director Sukumar has credited the success of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule to SS Rajamouli. He disclosed that Rajamouli convinced him to release the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi. "I need to thank Rajamouli gaaru. It was he who compelled me to release Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi," said Sukumar. Eventually, the first part turned out to be a massive hit in the Hindi-speaking regions, and now, the sequel is following suit.

Influence

'If I'm standing here, he is the reason for it'

Speaking at a recent event, Sukumar further explained Rajamouli's role in the film's release, saying that he not only convinced him but also spoke to distributors for a wider Hindi release. "He called distributors and other people to further push the discussion for a big Hindi release. If I am standing here, he is the reason for it," Cinema Express quoted Sukumar as saying.

Confidence boost

Rajamouli's reassurance boosted Sukumar's confidence

Sukumar also shared how Rajamouli helped him get over his doubts about the film's box office potential. He recalled a conversation where he told the RRR director that he wasn't sure if his film was a pan-India film, to which the latter replied, "If you release it pan-India, it becomes a pan-India movie. Otherwise, it's a Telugu movie. There is nothing separate called pan-India cinema."

Box office triumph

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' achieved remarkable box office success

As of Saturday, Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in over a whopping ₹380cr nett at the domestic box office, with more than ₹200cr coming from its Hindi release. The success is similar to its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which also became a monstrous hit. The franchise stars Fahadh Faasil, Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna.