SS Karthikeya announces new production ventures

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Mar 19, 202404:29 pm

What's the story SS Karthikeya, the son of esteemed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, recently conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Telugu audience for warmly receiving the Malayalam movie Premalu. As a new entrant into film distribution, Karthikeya introduced Premalu to Telugu viewers under his own banner. He used his official X handle to express gratitude for their "endless love," asserting that this triumph has "reassured my belief that good cinema knows no language barriers!"

Production

Karthikeya unveiled two new titles

Following the success of Premalu, Karthikeya unveiled his intentions to step into film production. Karthikeya penned, "While #Premalu is having its glorious run and with all the love and this massive energy, I want to announce the beginning of my ultimate dream, producing good cinema." He further mentioned that they have been working on scripts for nearly two years. Karthikeya announced his upcoming projects titled Don't Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. Both are headlined by Fahadh Faasil.

Trivia

'Premalu' in a nutshell

Premalu is a Malayalam romantic comedy co-authored and directed by Girish AD. The movie was brought to life by Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran through their production house, Bhavana Studios. It features Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. The film has garnered positive responses from the Telugu audience after being distributed in Telugu states by Karthikeya.

