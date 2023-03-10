Entertainment

Academy Awards 2023: Priyanka Chopra co-hosts South Asian Excellence night

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 06:15 pm 1 min read

Priyanka Chopra hosted South Asian Excellence ahead of Oscars 2023

Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide star who is straddling both Bollywood and Hollywood with ease. The "Desi Girl" is currently gearing up for the Academy Awards 2023. At a pre-Oscar party, the actor was seen celebrating South Asian Excellence. South Asian content has been all the rage this year- be it SS Rajamouli's RRR or Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.

She co-hosted the event with Mindy Kaling

Chopra shared a set of dashing photos as she was donning a white mermaid-cut corset dress from Falguni Shane Peacock India. She captioned the post, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars." The South Asian Excellence celebration was co-hosted by Chopra and Mindy Kaling. Chopra called it an "iconic" moment and said that she feels great to see her peers receiving the moment they needed.

