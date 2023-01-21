Entertainment

Jr. NTR on 'USA Today' Oscars Best Actor prediction list

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 21, 2023, 07:51 pm 3 min read

RRR has emerged as a major phenomenon in the world of cinema, especially in the West. From stupendous box office figures to award haul to ace filmmakers' praises, the film has added several feathers to its cap. Recently, USA Today published its predictions for Oscar contenders for Best Actor and named Jr. NTR in alongside actors like Tom Cruise and Paul Dano, among others.

Why does this story matter?

RRR was in the buzz even before its release. The money-spinner was loved by viewers across the spectrum and became a rage in the West, too.

It became a household name and received several international accolades, including Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award.

USA Today's Oscar nomination prediction for Jr. NTR has excited the fans.

Brian Truitt's take on 'RRR'

USA Today movie critic Brian Truitt called RRR an "audience-friendly powerhouse" and wrote, "Ram Charan's British army soldier and Rao's loyal warrior become friends, butt heads as foes and then come back together as a fighting force, with an all-time bromance and an amazing dance-off along the way." However, he mentioned that Jr. NTR has an edge over Charan for the Best Actor nomination.

Other notable names in the list

Interestingly, Variety also mentioned Jr. NTR in its Oscar nomination predictions earlier. To note, many celebrities and filmmakers—from Steven Spielberg to Russo Brothers, Rihanna, and James Gunn—have showered praises on SS Rajamouli's RRR. Meanwhile, the USA Today list has several other notable names, including Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Paul Dano (The Batman), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Zoe Kravitz (Kimi), Mia Goth (Pearl), and others.

Accolades won by 'RRR' so far

RRR has won several international accolades. Besides the aforementioned awards, it won the New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award, Saturn Award for Best International Film, and Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association. It was named among the top 10 films of 2022 by the US-based National Board of Review, too. The film won the Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle.

More details about Ram Charan-Jr. NTR starrer

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in pivotal roles. It is a high-budget historical fiction drama film based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and has been shot by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR 2 is reportedly on the cards as well.