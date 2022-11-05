Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Ever wondered how Oscars work? Here's everything to know

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 05, 2022, 09:32 pm 3 min read

Here's how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences works

The Academy Awards, or the Oscars, are considered the benchmark of cinematic excellence since they honor the creme de la creme of global cinema. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was established in 1927, and, over years, Oscars have emerged as the pinnacle of artistic brilliance. Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, slated to happen in March, let's dissect how they actually work.

History Did you know who designed the famous golden statuette?

Though the Academy was founded in 1927, its first awards were given out only in 1929. The Oscars were reportedly telecast for the first time in the US in 1953 and have been televised internationally since 1969. The golden award statuette—which features a knight standing on a film reel and holding a sword—was reportedly designed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Art Director Cedric Gibbons in 1928.

Nomenclature But why are Academy Awards called Oscars?

There are multiple stories behind how the Academy Awards came to be commonly known as the Oscars. As per reports, actor Bette Davis had claimed the statuette's backside looked like that of her husband Harmon Oscar Nelson. Academy librarian Margaret Herrick apparently had declared the statuette "looked like her Uncle Oscar," while columnist Sidney Skolsky maintained he had given the nickname "to negate pretension."

Categories These are the 24 categories nominees compete for

There are a whopping 24 categories in the coveted Academy Awards. These include best picture, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, original screenplay, adapted screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing, original score, original song, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound mixing, sound editing, visual effects, international film, animated feature film, animated short, live-action short, documentary feature, and documentary short. What a long list!

Other awards Not just that, there are several other categories, too

Apart from the primary 24 awards, there are several other categories in the Oscars. These are the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, scientific and technical awards, special achievement awards, honorary awards, the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award (for excellence in production), and the Gordon E Sawyer Award (for technological contributions). However, unlike the primary awards mentioned earlier, these are not necessarily awarded each year.

Mechanism Only Academy members can vote and nominate

Notably, the right to nominate and vote for nominees exclusively resides with the Academy members. "The academy is divided into various branches of film production, and the nominees in each award category are chosen by the members of the corresponding branch; thus, writers nominate writers, directors nominate directors, and so forth," notes Britannica. Recently, Suriya and Kajol were invited to be Academy members.

Members Who qualifies to be a member?

The Academy Awards website states, "Academy membership is limited to film artists working in the production of theatrically-released motion pictures." Moreover, "The Academy's membership process is by sponsorship, not application. Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidate seeks admission. "Additionally, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership and do not require sponsors," informs the website.

India's chances Next year, 'RRR' may transform India's luck at Oscars

For the first time in years, India stands a chance at receiving a nomination at the Oscars next year. SS Rajamouli's tour de force RRR, which has created waves in the US, has been submitted independently by the makers for all major categories. Only three Indian movies have earned a nod in the Best Picture category until now: Lagaan, Salaam Bombay, and Mother India.