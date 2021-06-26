SAG Awards 2022 will be live show lasting two hours

The official date for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has been announced. The 28th edition of the awards will go back to being live and in-person with a two-hour telecast. It will take place on February 27, the same day the Oscars ceremony was supposed to happen. To recall, this year, SAG adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format due to the pandemic.

The esteemed SAG Awards, established in 1952, announced recently that the audience can catch the 2022 awards ceremony live on both TNT and TBS networks like this year. However, the event was pre-taped in 2021. Next year, the SAG Awards event is set to begin at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST) and before that, the organization will reveal the nominations on January 12.

In its announcement, SAG Awards also shared key details about nominations and eligibility. Any production that aired/premiered between March 1 and December 31 this year will be eligible for nomination. The submission window will open on August 30 and close on November 5. Applications can be sent online through the official website. The nomination voting window opens in December and will close in January.

The schedule further says the final voting for the declared nominees will start on January 19 and close two days before the event on February 25, 2022. The official website said, "With the actor's permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor's choosing. Actors may also submit their own performances."

SAG Awards 2021: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role had gone to late Chadwick Boseman

To give a refresher, this year, SAG Awards were held on April 4, after a delay due to the coronavirus situation. The Crown, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Schitt's Creek won the most awards this year. Separately, Oscars 2022 will be held on March 27, 2022, with the nominations to come out on February 8. The ceremony will also return to the Dolby Theatre.