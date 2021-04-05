The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, aired Sunday, recognized the best performances in film and television for the year gone by. The show, broadcast on TBS and TNT networks, went completely pre-taped and virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, meaning there was no red carpet or host. The Crown, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Schitt's Creek won the most awards.

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman won for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' posthumously

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role went to Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The late Black Panther star's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted it on his behalf, and said, "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you (sic)."

Viola Davis Boseman's 'Ma Rainey's' co-star Viola Davis got awarded too

Boseman's co-star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis nabbed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She and Halle Berry are now the only two black women to win this category in the history of SAG Awards. The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Stunt ensemble 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'The Mandalorian' won the stunt awards

Patty Jenkins-directorial Wonder Woman 1984 won the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture award, while The Mandalorian won on the TV side. Daniel Kaluuya won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah. Youn Yuh-jung got the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for Minari.

TV Winners Big winners from TV side, 'Schitt's Creek' makes a mark

Schitt's Creek won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and its actress, Catherine O'Hara, lapped up the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor (Comedy Series). Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series went to Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True). Anya Taylor-Joy won under the Female Actor category (The Queen's Gambit).

More winners Gillian Anderson's SAG award gets added to her 'Crown'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series went to Jason Bateman for the Netflix series, Ozark. Gillian Anderson from The Crown won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso.

Creativity SAG had to reimagine the show due to the pandemic