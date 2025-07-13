Will Shoaib Bashir participate in remainder of Lord's Test?

England 's off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, is being monitored for his fitness after sustaining an injury, which puts his participation in the remainder of the ongoing third Test match against India in question. This uncertainty follows an injury he sustained to his left little finger on Day 3 at Lord's. The injury occurred while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja when a powerful low drive hit him directly on the hand.

Injury impact Injury looked like a dislocation The injury, which looked like a dislocation, prompted immediate action from the England camp. Joe Root had to complete the over after Bashir signaled his injury to the home dressing room. Initially, there were hopes that he would be fit enough to bowl in the evening session, but those hopes were dashed as he sat with substitute fielders instead of taking his place on field.

Fitness assessment Bashir seen bowling ahead of Day 4's play Ahead of Day 4's play, Bashir was seen bowling on a practice strip with heavy strapping on his fourth and fifth fingers. However, it remains uncertain if he will be fit to bat. An official statement from the England camp said that "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test."