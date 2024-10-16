Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a late collapse, England's Duckett remains hopeful in the Test cricket match against Pakistan, attributing his fearless approach to team management's support.

After a six-year hiatus, Duckett has made a strong comeback, scoring over 1,000 runs in Asia, including a recent 114-run knock.

He anticipates a quick progression in the game and is eager to see Pakistan's strategy in their next innings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Duckett scored a century in Multan (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Duckett credits McCullum, Stokes for his fearless Test cricket approach

By Rajdeep Saha 08:50 pm Oct 16, 202408:50 pm

What's the story England's Test cricket opener, Ben Duckett, has credited head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes for his fearless playing style. Duckett, during the second Test against Pakistan in Multan, exhibited his aggressive approach by scoring a century. This was his second Test century in Pakistan. His 114-run knock helped England finish on 239/6 at stumps with the hosts scoring 366 runs earlier in their 1st innings. Here's more.

Match performance

Duckett's aggressive style shines on Multan pitch

Duckett's innings was laced with 16 boundaries and a fearless approach to Pakistan's spinners, as he scored a 127-ball 114. Notably, he shared a string of solid partnerships as well. Even after England lost four wickets for just 28 runs in the final session, Duckett continued to play aggressively. The approach appeared well-suited to the Multan pitch, which started showing signs of wear and tear by Day 2.

Player insight

Duckett credits team management for fearless approach

Duckett has credited the team management's support for being able to play without the fear of failure. "I feel like this is how I've always played four-day cricket throughout my career. I haven't changed my style since joining this side," he said in a press conference. He added that if he wants to switch-hit the third ball he faces, they fully support him and there's no punishment if he gets out.

Career highlights

Duckett's impressive track record in Pakistan

Duckett returned to Test cricket in Pakistan in 2022 after a six-year gap. Since then, he has established himself as a key player with his aggressive approach, scoring 555 runs at an average of 79.28 in just eight innings. Earlier this year, he also enjoyed success in India, scoring 343 runs in five matches. Notably, Duckett surpassed 1,000 Test runs in Asia during his 114-run knock. This was his 3rd century on Asian soil. He also has five fifties.

Match outlook

Duckett remains optimistic despite England's late collapse

Despite England's late collapse on Day 2, Duckett is hopeful about their chances. He wondered if Pakistan would be able to repeat their first innings method of piling on runs when they bat again in the third innings. "I feel like the game will move forward quickly," he said, adding that it will be interesting to see how Pakistan approach their next innings.