Joseph has completed 100 wickets (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Alzarri Joseph completes 100 Test wickets: Decoding his stats

07:04 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has attained a new milestone in Test cricket. Joseph has completed 100 wickets in the format for WI after taking his second scalp in the ongoing 3rd and final Test versus England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Joseph removed Ben Duckett on Day 1 before breaking a century-plus stand between Joe Root and Ben Stokes to get to the milestone.

Crucial scalps for Joseph

A full and wide delivery from Joseph saw Duckett chase with very little feet movement as he derived a thick inside edge that clattered back to hit the base of off stump. WI finished the day on a strong note after England were reduced to 38/3. On Day 2, Root and Stokes floored the Windies until Joseph dismissed the latter after lunch.

How did Joseph get Stokes' scalp?

A bumper from Joseph hurried onto the helmet of Stokes, whose pull shot saw the ball skew up and reach the hands of Kraigg Brathwaite at square leg.

100 wickets for Joseph

Playing his 34th match, Joseph now owns 100 scalps at an average of 36-plus. His economy rate is slightly under four. As per ESPNcricinfo, 31 of his wickets have come against England from 12 matches at 41.41. Joseph owns 52 wickets on home soil at 32.82. In away matches (home of opposition), he has 46 scalps. At neutral venues, he owns two wickets.