In short Simplifying... In short Rocky Flintoff has become the youngest centurion for England U-19s, contributing to their total of 477 in the first innings against Sri Lanka.

His performance, along with a five-wicket haul by Naavya Sharma, led to England's victory by an innings and 53 runs.

Flintoff's achievement comes a month after signing his first professional contract with Lancashire.

Rocky is just 16 years old (Source: X/@TheBarmyArmy)

Rocky Flintoff scripts history, becomes youngest centurion for England U-19s

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:26 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, has set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score a century for the England U-19s. At just 16 years and 103 days old, Rocky scored an impressive 106 runs off 181 balls in the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka U-19 in Cheltenham. His remarkable innings included nine fours and two sixes, propelling England to a commanding first-innings lead of 324 runs.

Crucial stand

Flintoff and Carney's partnership bolsters England's score

Flintoff, in partnership with Jack Carney, built a crucial 78-run stand that significantly contributed to England's total of 477 in their first innings. Jaydn Denly, nephew of former England Test cricketer Joe Denly, also made a significant contribution with a brilliant knock of 91 runs before being dismissed leg before wicket by Praveen Maneesha. English skipper Hamza Shaikh added another century to England's tally, scoring 107 off 211 deliveries.

Triumph

An innings win for England U-19s

Naavya Sharma led the charge for England U-19s with a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Harry Moore and Charlie Barnard supported Sharma's efforts with two wickets each, leading to Sri Lanka's collapse for 153 runs. Despite showing improvement in their second innings, Sri Lanka were folded for 271 in their second outing. England hence won by an innings and 53 innings.

Rising star

Flintoff's record-breaking performance follows professional contract

Flintoff's record-breaking performance comes just a month after he signed his first professional contract with Lancashire. His innings was marked by careful watchfulness, prioritizing the interests of his team. However, in an attempt to accelerate, Flintoff was caught out at long-on off the bowling of Praveen Maneesha for 106. Sri Lanka's bowlers, Vihas Thewmika and Maneesha, returned figures of 3 for 82 and 3 for 112 respectively.