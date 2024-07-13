In short Simplifying... In short India's cricket openers have made history with five 150-plus stands in T20Is.

The highest was 165 runs by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in 2017, and Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill against West Indies in 2023.

Other notable partnerships include Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan's 160 and 158 runs against Ireland and New Zealand respectively, and Jaiswal & Gill's 156* against Zimbabwe.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill trounced Zimbabwe (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

150-plus opening stands for Team India in T20Is

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill trounced Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 156-run stand in the 4th T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Chasing 153, both players smashed unbeaten fifties to seal the deal for India in 15.2 overs. Zimbabwe had earlier managed 152/7. This is now India's fifth opening partnership of 150-plus in T2OIs. We decode 150-plus opening stands for India in T20Is.

#1

165 - Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul vs SL

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore back in 2017 saw the hosts score a record 260/5. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 165 runs. Rohit smashed a century (43-ball 118). He smoked 12 fours and 10 sixes. Rahul hit 89 from 49 balls with the help of five fours and eight sixes. SL were bowled out for 172 thereafter.

#2

165 - Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill vs WI

The 4th T20I in Lauderhill between West Indies and India in August 2023 saw Jaiswal and Gill add 165 runs for the opening wicket in a chase of 179. Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 84 from 51 balls (4s: 11, 6s: 3). Gill hit 77 from 47 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 5). India claimed a nine-wicket win, scoring 179/1 in 17 overs.

#3

160 - Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan vs IRE

In India's tour of Ireland in 2018, the first T20I saw Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan smash 160 runs for the first wicket. Rohit hit 97 from 61 balls. He smoked eight fours and five sixes (SR: 159.02). Dhawan hit 74 from 45 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 5). India scored 208/5 in 20 overs. In response, Ireland managed 132/9 to lose the contest.

#4

158 - Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan vs NZ

The first T20I between India and New Zealand in Delhi in 2018 saw the hosts smash 202/3 in 20 overs. Rohit and Dhawan hit 80 runs each respectively, adding 158 runs for the first wicket. Rohit's knock consisted of six fours and four sixes. Dhawan's knock was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. The Kiwis were restricted to 149/8 in 20 overs.

#5

156* - Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill vs ZIM

Jaiswal and Gill look set to dominate the opening landscape for India in years to come. The two toyed with the Zimbabwe bowlers in Harare. Jaiswal smoked 13 fours and two sixes in his knock of 93* from 53 balls. Gill powered the run-chase with an unbeaten 58 from 39 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 2). India sealed a comfortable win to pocket the series.