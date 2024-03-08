Next Article

India's top-five batters scored over 50 in the game (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India accomplishes this unique feat in Dharamsala Test: Stats

What's the story Team India batters stood tall against England in their first innings of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. While the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smoked centuries, Yashasvi Jaiswal, debutant Devdutt Padikkal, and Sarfaraz Khan contributed with fifties. This is now the fourth occasion of each of India's top-five batters scoring 50 or more in a Test innings.

Knocks

Terrific display from Indian batters

With the help of five boundaries and three maximums, Jaiswal made a 58-ball 57. Rohit ended up scoring 103 off 162 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes). Gill also clocked a fine hundred, 110 off 150 balls (12 fours, 5 sixes). Padikkal made 65 off 103 balls on debut (10 fours, 1 six). Sarfaraz scored 56 off just 60 balls (8 fours, 1 six).

Record

Team India accomplishes this feat

Besides the ongoing Dharamsala game, only three other Test matches have witnessed each of India's top-five batters touching the 50-run mark in an innings. The 1998 Kolkata Test versus Australia, the 1999 Mohali game versus New Zealand, and the 2009 Mumbai (Brabourne) Test against Sri Lanka are the other games that witnessed this milestone.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine scalps. Zak Crawley made 79. In reply, the hosts finished Day 2 at 473/8 thanks to the brilliance from their top-five batters. India, who are 3-1 up in the series, have extended their lead to 255 runs.