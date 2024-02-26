The Indian captain smashed a counter-attacking 55 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma smashes match-winning half-century in Ranchi: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Feb 26, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation of India's successful run-chase against England in the 4th Test in Ranchi. The Indian captain smashed a counter-attacking 55 as the hosts chased down 192 on Day 4 to register a series-clinching win. Although India survived turbulence after Rohit's dismissal, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel got India home. Rohit broke a number of other records in the game.

Next Article

Knock

17th Test fifty for Rohit

India started their run-chase in grand fashion as openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 84 runs. Although the latter departed, Rohit scored a quickfire half-century. The Indian skipper smashed 55 off 81 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and a six. It was his 17th half-century in Test cricket. Rohit now has four Test fifties against England.

Career

Rohit races to 4,000 Test runs

During the match, Rohit also completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. He reached this landmark in his 58th Test. The Indian captain now has 4,034 runs from 100 Test innings at an average of 44.82 in the format. Over 2,000 of his total runs have come while opening. Notably, Rohit's Test resurrected after former skipper Virat Kohli asked to open in 2019.

Milestone

Over 1,000 Test runs against England

In Rajkot, Rohit smashed his third century against England in Test cricket. Meanwhile, in the 4th Test, Rohit completed 1,000 runs against England in the format. Notably, England are the first side against whom Rohit has over 1,000 Test runs. In 13 Tests, Rohit has 1,044 runs against England at an average of 45.39. The tally includes seven 50+ scores.

Match

A look at the match summary

An unbeaten 122 from Joe Root powered England to 353 after they elected to bat. Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (58) also made handy contributions. India responded with 307, with Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav rescuing them. Shoaib Bashir took a fifer. R Ashwin and Kuldeep then helped India bundle out England for 145. India successfully chased down 192 on Day 4.